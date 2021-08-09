HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Trading Up 7.5%

Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) were up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.60 and last traded at $11.59. Approximately 126,998 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,335,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.78.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HUYA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, 86 Research raised HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.16.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. HUYA had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that HUYA Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUYA. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,144,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049,252 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of HUYA by 135.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,061,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,561,000 after buying an additional 4,058,903 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HUYA by 98.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,522,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,578,000 after buying an additional 2,737,985 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of HUYA by 67,766.4% in the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,276,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,341,000 after buying an additional 2,272,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of HUYA by 1,954.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 972,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,377,000 after buying an additional 924,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.48% of the company’s stock.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

