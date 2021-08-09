Ideaology (IDEA) Trading 2.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ideaology (CURRENCY:IDEA) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Ideaology has a total market capitalization of $1.99 million and approximately $226,854.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ideaology coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000272 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ideaology has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ideaology Profile

Ideaology is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,781,331 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

Buying and Selling Ideaology

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ideaology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ideaology using one of the exchanges listed above.

