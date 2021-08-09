IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.200-$8.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.17 billion-$3.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.14 billion.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $574.20.

IDXX stock traded down $4.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $680.38. 283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,457. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $635.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.88 billion, a PE ratio of 81.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.91. IDEXX Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $347.54 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,500 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.57, for a total transaction of $1,348,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 658,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,415,298.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total transaction of $7,998,697.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,912 shares of company stock valued at $35,692,949 over the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

