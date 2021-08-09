IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AOS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the first quarter worth $77,000. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 33.5% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the first quarter worth $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AOS opened at $71.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $47.22 and a 12 month high of $73.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.86.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP David R. Warren sold 30,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $2,151,449.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,808 shares in the company, valued at $552,728.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce M. Smith sold 5,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total value of $363,990.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on AOS shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

