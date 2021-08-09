IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $833,000 Stock Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 55.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 377.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KNX opened at $49.17 on Monday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.07 and a 1-year high of $51.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.65%.

Several analysts have commented on KNX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.73.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

