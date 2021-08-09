IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 40.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,391,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $903,920,000 after acquiring an additional 935,704 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,380,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,138,000 after acquiring an additional 76,764 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26,406.7% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 967,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 963,845 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $150,925,000 after acquiring an additional 26,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 611,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $125,841,000 after acquiring an additional 54,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HII opened at $205.58 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.02. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.44 and a fifty-two week high of $224.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.60%.

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $108,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,331,407.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,559 shares of company stock worth $3,602,113 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.29.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

