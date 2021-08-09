IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.4% of IFP Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $8,822,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 43.0% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 64.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.5% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 50,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $103,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 26,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $1.40 on Monday, hitting $2,716.17. The stock had a trading volume of 11,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,272. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,513.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,402.15 and a 52-week high of $2,765.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price target for the company. Finally, reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

