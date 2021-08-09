IFP Advisors Inc Increases Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 31.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HON traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $228.26. The company had a trading volume of 15,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,875,091. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $157.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.86 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $225.21.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.62.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

