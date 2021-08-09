IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for 0.3% of IFP Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $13,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 48.6% in the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

IJT traded up $1.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $134.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,511. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.95. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $83.92 and a 1-year high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

