IFP Advisors Inc Sells 41,351 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,351 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $9,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 416.5% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 93.4% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FIXD remained flat at $$53.99 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,462. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $52.62 and a 52 week high of $55.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.78.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 21st.

