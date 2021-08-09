IG Group (LON:IGG) Given New GBX 1,075 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

IG Group (LON:IGG) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,025 ($13.39) to GBX 1,075 ($14.04) in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on IGG. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of IG Group from GBX 1,035 ($13.52) to GBX 1,185 ($15.48) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,097 ($14.33) price target on shares of IG Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

LON IGG opened at GBX 891.50 ($11.65) on Friday. IG Group has a 12 month low of GBX 729.46 ($9.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 960 ($12.54). The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 864.14.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a GBX 30.24 ($0.40) dividend. This is a positive change from IG Group’s previous dividend of $12.96. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.67%. IG Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.43%.

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

