IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IGIFF shares. Barclays increased their price target on IGM Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on IGM Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. CIBC increased their price target on IGM Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on IGM Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of IGIFF opened at $36.29 on Monday. IGM Financial has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $37.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.71.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.8522 per share. This is a positive change from IGM Financial’s previous dividend of $1.77. This represents a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

