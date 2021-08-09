Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 972,017 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 57,571 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.67% of Illumina worth $459,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the first quarter valued at $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 90.5% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 165.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.53, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 148,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,524,541.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.59, for a total value of $257,421.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,267 shares of company stock worth $3,508,916 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $497.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $466.86. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.42 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The company has a market cap of $72.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.87 and a beta of 0.92.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $390.28.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

