Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.300-$6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.28 billion-$4.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.15 billion.Illumina also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.30-$6.50 EPS.
Illumina stock traded down $18.44 on Friday, hitting $497.24. 831,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.18 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $466.86. Illumina has a 1 year low of $260.42 and a 1 year high of $555.77.
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illumina will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.
In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.53, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,524,541.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,267 shares of company stock valued at $3,508,916. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Illumina Company Profile
Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.
