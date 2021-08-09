Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.300-$6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.28 billion-$4.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.15 billion.Illumina also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.30-$6.50 EPS.

Illumina stock traded down $18.44 on Friday, hitting $497.24. 831,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.18 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $466.86. Illumina has a 1 year low of $260.42 and a 1 year high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illumina will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

ILMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Illumina currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $390.28.

In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.53, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,524,541.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,267 shares of company stock valued at $3,508,916. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

