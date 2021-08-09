Immersion (IMMR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter. Immersion had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 16.72%. On average, analysts expect Immersion to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IMMR stock opened at $7.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.87 million, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.81. Immersion has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $16.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.25.

Several brokerages recently commented on IMMR. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Immersion in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Immersion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

