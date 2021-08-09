Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Receives C$40.12 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$40.40.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IMO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$49.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock traded down C$0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$33.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,323. Imperial Oil has a one year low of C$14.86 and a one year high of C$42.36. The stock has a market cap of C$23.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -62.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is -175.14%.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

