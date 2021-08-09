IMV (IMV) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

IMV (TSE:IMV) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect IMV to post earnings of C($0.14) per share for the quarter.

IMV (TSE:IMV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$0.09 million for the quarter.

IMV stock opened at C$2.17 on Monday. IMV has a 52 week low of C$1.68 and a 52 week high of C$6.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.78, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$178.12 million and a PE ratio of -4.07.

IMV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on IMV to C$2.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on IMV from C$5.25 to C$4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on IMV from C$5.25 to C$4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

