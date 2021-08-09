IMV (IMV) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. IMV had a negative net margin of 10,579.51% and a negative return on equity of 94.95%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect IMV to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IMV opened at $1.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. IMV has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $5.19.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IMV shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of IMV in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1.38 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of IMV from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.18.

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

