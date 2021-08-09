indie Semiconductor (INDI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect indie Semiconductor to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of INDI stock opened at $10.09 on Monday. indie Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $11.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.27 and a beta of 0.16.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INDI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of indie Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

