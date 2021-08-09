ING Groep (AMS:INGA) Given a €12.40 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.40 ($14.59) price objective on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on INGA. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on ING Groep and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.60 ($16.00) target price on ING Groep in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on ING Groep and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €11.71 ($13.78).

ING Groep has a 52-week low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 52-week high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

