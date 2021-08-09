ING Groep (AMS:INGA) PT Set at €14.00 by Berenberg Bank

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) has been assigned a €14.00 ($16.47) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €12.03 ($14.15).

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep has a 12 month low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 12 month high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.