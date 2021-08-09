INmune Bio, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.57) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:INMB)

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of INmune Bio in a report released on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for INmune Bio’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of INmune Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Maxim Group increased their target price on INmune Bio from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:INMB opened at $15.83 on Monday. INmune Bio has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $29.99. The company has a market cap of $280.25 million, a P/E ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.04.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.10).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of INmune Bio by 40.9% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of INmune Bio by 934.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 219,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 198,487 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of INmune Bio by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 27,182 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of INmune Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of INmune Bio by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Schroeder sold 14,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $400,082.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy J. Schroeder sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $190,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,677 shares of company stock worth $1,690,539. 58.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

