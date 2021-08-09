Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target Raised to C$27.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial to C$27.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy to C$26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. CSFB decreased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$26.75 target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Innergex Renewable Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$25.13.

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at C$20.65 on Thursday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a one year low of C$18.37 and a one year high of C$32.48. The company has a market cap of C$3.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 574.10, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is presently -80.72%.

In other Innergex Renewable Energy news, Director Daniel Lafrance bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$18.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$693,010.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

