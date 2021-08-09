Innova (INN) Trading 1.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Over the last seven days, Innova has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One Innova coin can currently be bought for about $0.0439 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Innova has a market capitalization of $303,237.10 and $332.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000054 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000771 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 44.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Innova Coin Profile

Innova (CRYPTO:INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Innova

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars.

