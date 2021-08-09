Innoviz Technologies (INVZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Innoviz Technologies to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Innoviz Technologies stock opened at $8.47 on Monday. Innoviz Technologies has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $17.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INVZ. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Innoviz Technologies Company Profile

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

