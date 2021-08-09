Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.33) Per Share

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) – KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Inogen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now expects that the medical technology company will earn ($0.33) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.07). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Inogen’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.33. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $101.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. William Blair raised Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Sunday. Finally, TheStreet raised Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

Shares of INGN stock opened at $64.28 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.70. Inogen has a 12 month low of $26.57 and a 12 month high of $82.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -292.18 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Inogen by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,330 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $170,077,000 after purchasing an additional 135,428 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Inogen by 9,920.3% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 761,540 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,500,000 after purchasing an additional 753,940 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Inogen by 51.9% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 707,985 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,183,000 after purchasing an additional 241,754 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Inogen by 7.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 516,107 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,043,000 after purchasing an additional 36,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Inogen by 0.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 487,977 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Inogen news, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 7,087 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $452,221.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,765,622.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 9,632 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $722,592.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,093.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 721,293 shares of company stock valued at $41,980,136 over the last 90 days. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

