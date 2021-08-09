InsaneCoin Hits Market Cap of $272,732.24 (INSN)

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. During the last week, InsaneCoin has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One InsaneCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. InsaneCoin has a total market cap of $272,732.24 and $11.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $176.36 or 0.00380650 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003191 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00012740 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $524.60 or 0.01132268 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000172 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About InsaneCoin

InsaneCoin (CRYPTO:INSN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,640,359 coins. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

