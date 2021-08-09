InsaneCoin Price Up 1.5% Over Last Week (INSN)

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 9th. During the last seven days, InsaneCoin has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One InsaneCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0106 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. InsaneCoin has a total market capitalization of $272,732.24 and $11.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $176.36 or 0.00380650 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003191 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00012740 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $524.60 or 0.01132268 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000172 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

InsaneCoin Profile

InsaneCoin (INSN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,640,359 coins. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

InsaneCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsaneCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InsaneCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

