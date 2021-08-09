Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) PT Lowered to $7.50

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) had its price target cut by Roth Capital from $8.50 to $7.50 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Inseego from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inseego from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inseego has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSG opened at $9.16 on Thursday. Inseego has a 1 year low of $7.13 and a 1 year high of $21.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.43.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $65.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inseego will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $50,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,589.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Inseego by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inseego during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Inseego by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Inseego by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 40,491 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inseego during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. 44.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

