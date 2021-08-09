Insider Buying: FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Insider Buys £13,050 in Stock

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) insider Jane Ann Lodge bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.14) per share, for a total transaction of £13,050 ($17,049.91).

FirstGroup stock opened at GBX 90.05 ($1.18) on Monday. FirstGroup plc has a twelve month low of GBX 35.69 ($0.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 101.30 ($1.32). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 82.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FGP shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on FirstGroup from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 88 ($1.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.85) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 81.60 ($1.07).

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

