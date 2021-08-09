Insider Buying: TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Director Acquires 1,270 Shares of Stock

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Director Anthony J. Asher acquired 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.67 per share, with a total value of $24,980.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of TFSL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.66. 424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,883. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.37. TFS Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $22.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 70.11 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. TFS Financial had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 4.62%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is 373.33%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of TFS Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 9.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.