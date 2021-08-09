Insider Buying: VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Buys $224,671.00 in Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Beat Kahli purchased 19,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $224,671.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 29th, Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.54 per share, for a total transaction of $115,400.00.

On Tuesday, July 27th, Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.24 per share, for a total transaction of $102,400.00.

VOXX opened at $11.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.91 million, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.45. VOXX International Co. has a 12 month low of $5.67 and a 12 month high of $27.78.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.37. VOXX International had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $137.06 million for the quarter.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on VOXX International in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOXX. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in VOXX International during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,840,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in VOXX International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,128,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in VOXX International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,097,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in VOXX International by 700.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 102,561 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 89,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in VOXX International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,701,000. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

About VOXX International

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

