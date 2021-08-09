Insider Selling: 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) CTO Sells $488,100.00 in Stock

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) CTO Christopher D. Brown sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $488,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,064,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,635,966.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MASS opened at $33.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.37 million and a P/E ratio of -26.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.82. 908 Devices Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.39 and a 1 year high of $79.60. The company has a current ratio of 17.62, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Equities analysts forecast that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

MASS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 908 Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of 908 Devices in a research report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. 908 Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the first quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the first quarter worth $36,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the first quarter worth $82,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the first quarter worth $116,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the first quarter worth $204,000. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

908 Devices Company Profile

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

