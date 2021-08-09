Insider Selling: Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP Sells $1,842,447.74 in Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 41,741 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $1,842,447.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $44.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $63.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $32.99 and a one year high of $46.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.41.
Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Truist raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.48.
Boston Scientific Company Profile
Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.
