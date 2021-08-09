Insider Selling: Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP Sells $1,842,447.74 in Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 41,741 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $1,842,447.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $44.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $63.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $32.99 and a one year high of $46.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.41.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Truist raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.48.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.