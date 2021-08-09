Insider Selling: Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Insider Sells 20,290 Shares of Stock

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CL traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $78.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,563,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,487,021. The company has a market capitalization of $66.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $74.14 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.21.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CL. Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 40.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 11.7% in the second quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 28,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 20.9% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 195,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,916,000 after purchasing an additional 33,756 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 11.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 149,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,135,000 after purchasing an additional 15,651 shares during the period. Finally, Zevin Asset Management LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 81,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after buying an additional 6,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.