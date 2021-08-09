Insider Selling: Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $145,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Robert I. Blum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $106,850.00.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $103,050.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $118,550.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $31.82 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 12.05. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $32.49.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 179.39% and a negative net margin of 269.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 58.2% during the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,536,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,736,000 after acquiring an additional 565,222 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 81.2% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 92,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 41,329 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 2,690.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 85,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth $2,414,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CYTK. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $25.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.82.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

