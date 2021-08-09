Insider Selling: Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $145,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Robert I. Blum also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 18th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $106,850.00.
- On Thursday, June 3rd, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $103,050.00.
- On Thursday, May 20th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $118,550.00.
Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $31.82 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 12.05. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $32.49.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 58.2% during the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,536,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,736,000 after acquiring an additional 565,222 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 81.2% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 92,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 41,329 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 2,690.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 85,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth $2,414,000.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CYTK. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $25.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.82.
Cytokinetics Company Profile
Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).
