Insider Selling: Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Director Sells $1,677,750.24 in Stock

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Director S. Louise Phanstiel sold 47,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,677,750.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $34.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.15 and a beta of 1.60. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $36.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.04.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.09 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. Myriad Genetics’s quarterly revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics during the first quarter valued at $183,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 836,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,550,000 after purchasing an additional 34,037 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 501,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,922,000 after purchasing an additional 170,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 180.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,509 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

