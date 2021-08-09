Insider Selling: NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Insider Sells 2,063 Shares of Stock

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) insider Pritesh Shah sold 2,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.71, for a total transaction of $306,788.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,169 shares in the company, valued at $11,029,671.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Pritesh Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Pritesh Shah sold 23,540 shares of NovoCure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $5,061,100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $149.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of -2,999.20 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a current ratio of 9.00. NovoCure Limited has a 1-year low of $74.21 and a 1-year high of $232.76.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. Analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NVCR shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (down from $240.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (down previously from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NovoCure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.14.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 133.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 4.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,878 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 6.4% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 2,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 12.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

