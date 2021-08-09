Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.000-$4.590 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Insperity also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.740-$0.930 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NSP shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Insperity in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $93.40 price objective on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Insperity from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.40.

Shares of NSP stock opened at $101.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. Insperity has a twelve month low of $61.54 and a twelve month high of $102.49.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Insperity had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 209.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Insperity will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.85%.

In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $1,502,000.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $1,435,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,647.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,069 shares of company stock worth $7,817,318. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

