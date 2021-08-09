Integral Ad Science Holding Corp.’s Quiet Period To Expire on August 9th (NASDAQ:IAS)

Integral Ad Science’s (NASDAQ:IAS) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, August 9th. Integral Ad Science had issued 15,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 30th. The total size of the offering was $270,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During Integral Ad Science’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IAS shares. Barclays started coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IAS opened at $17.18 on Monday. Integral Ad Science has a 12-month low of $16.26 and a 12-month high of $22.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science in the second quarter worth $312,000. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science in the second quarter worth $412,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science in the second quarter worth $624,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the second quarter valued at $823,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the second quarter valued at $2,583,000.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.