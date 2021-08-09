Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Price Target Increased to $181.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $168.00 to $181.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NTLA has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intellia Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $143.38.

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $167.31 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics has a one year low of $16.54 and a one year high of $202.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.01 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.19.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The business had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $3,021,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total value of $3,594,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 801,101 shares of company stock valued at $97,623,325 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,281,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,761,000 after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $9,972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

