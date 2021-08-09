Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Price Target Raised to $181.00

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $168.00 to $181.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NTLA. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $111.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intellia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $143.38.

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $167.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.19. Intellia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.54 and a fifty-two week high of $202.73. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.01 and a beta of 2.14.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 288.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 30,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $2,637,527.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total transaction of $3,594,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 801,101 shares of company stock worth $97,623,325. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 2,730.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,757,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,712 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 649.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,139,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,480,000 after acquiring an additional 987,773 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $54,504,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $38,915,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 881.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 393,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,715,000 after acquiring an additional 353,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

