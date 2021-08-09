Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.950-$1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $750 million-$750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $714.19 million.

NASDAQ IPAR traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,326. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $36.46 and a 1 year high of $79.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.13 and a beta of 0.92.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Inter Parfums from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Inter Parfums from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.40.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

