International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 369.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $141.89 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $126.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.63.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

