International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Woodward Diversified Capital LLC

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 92.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 125,191 shares during the quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 14,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 20,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 52.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.63.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $141.07. 58,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,621,827. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $126.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

