Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Guggenheim

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Intersect ENT to a “hold” rating and set a $28.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.04.

NASDAQ:XENT opened at $27.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $907.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.91. Intersect ENT has a twelve month low of $14.68 and a twelve month high of $27.80.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.77 million. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 87.96% and a negative return on equity of 91.97%. The business’s revenue was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intersect ENT will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 448.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,828 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

