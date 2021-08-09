Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 91.97% and a negative net margin of 87.96%. The firm had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

XENT stock opened at $27.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Intersect ENT has a one year low of $14.68 and a one year high of $27.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.91.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XENT. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Intersect ENT to a “hold” rating and set a $28.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XENT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,334,000 after buying an additional 600,246 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Intersect ENT by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intersect ENT by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 215,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,933,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intersect ENT by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 710,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,260,000 after buying an additional 107,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 1,138.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 159,111 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

