Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 91.97% and a negative net margin of 87.96%. The firm had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
XENT stock opened at $27.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Intersect ENT has a one year low of $14.68 and a one year high of $27.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.91.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on XENT. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Intersect ENT to a “hold” rating and set a $28.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.04.
About Intersect ENT
Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.
