inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.210-$0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.50 million-$21.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.28 million.

NYSEAMERICAN INTT traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,157. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.12. inTEST has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.65.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. inTEST had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 6.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that inTEST will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on INTT. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on inTEST from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised inTEST from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised inTEST from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in inTEST stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) by 114.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.14% of inTEST worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.53% of the company’s stock.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

