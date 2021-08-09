Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Announces Earnings Results

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) issued its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 617.78% and a negative return on equity of 39.41%. The business’s revenue was up 952.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ITCI stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.12. 15,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,288. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.31. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a twelve month low of $17.26 and a twelve month high of $44.80.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 18,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $773,076.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,931.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 26,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $1,075,490.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 346,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,034,793.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,446 shares of company stock valued at $2,231,931. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.