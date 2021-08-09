Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) Shares Purchased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 77.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,203 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned about 0.97% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BCS Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 106,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 9,373 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 121,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 15,787 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,368,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 112,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after buying an additional 49,780 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSJN stock opened at $25.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.41. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $25.51.

